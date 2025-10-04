Comparing Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) and CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE – Get Free Report) and CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Able Energy and CVR Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Able Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Able Energy N/A N/A N/A CVR Energy -4.63% -18.11% -3.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of CVR Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of CVR Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Able Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 CVR Energy 5 1 0 0 1.17

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Able Energy and CVR Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

CVR Energy has a consensus target price of $26.75, suggesting a potential downside of 27.71%. Given CVR Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVR Energy is more favorable than Able Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Able Energy and CVR Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CVR Energy $7.61 billion 0.49 $7.00 million ($3.32) -11.15

CVR Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Able Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Able Energy has a beta of 7.56, suggesting that its share price is 656% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Energy has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CVR Energy beats Able Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Able Energy

(Get Free Report)

Able Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail distribution of home heating oil, propane gas, kerosene, and diesel fuels to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It also offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation and repair services. In addition, the company markets other petroleum products to commercial customers, including on-road and off-road diesel fuel, gasoline, and lubricants. Further, it involves in the retail sale of food, merchandise, and personal services, as well as provides onsite and mobile vehicle repair, and services and maintenance to professional and leisure driver through a network of 10 travel plazas located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. Able Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

About CVR Energy

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products. This segment also owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in southeast Kansas; and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as supporting logistics assets. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm cooperatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment owns and operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products; and a nitrogen fertilizer facility in East Dubuque, Illinois that produces nitrogen fertilizers in the form of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid, and liquid and granulated urea. This segment primarily markets UAN products to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Able Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Able Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.