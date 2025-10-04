Nucor Corporation $NUE Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,710 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $194,804,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $141,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,484,965,000 after acquiring an additional 745,671 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,920,000 after acquiring an additional 355,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 301.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 408,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after acquiring an additional 306,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,150,050.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 82,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,857,956.14. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,183,192. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,771 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

