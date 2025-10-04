Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DMKC Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $356.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,902.24. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.