Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $260.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.6667.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $260.19 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.44%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

