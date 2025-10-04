Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $414.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $415.0625.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $421.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 price target (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $364.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a 12 month low of $323.73 and a 12 month high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Institutional Trading of AON

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AON by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,289,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,569,000 after buying an additional 511,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,961,000 after acquiring an additional 173,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AON by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,507,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,391,000 after purchasing an additional 473,594 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in AON by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,706,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,715,000 after purchasing an additional 316,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

