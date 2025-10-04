Hilltop National Bank Buys Shares of 1,708 CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in CBRE Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:CBRE opened at $156.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average of $139.99. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $232,122.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,020.29. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,494 shares of company stock valued at $857,593. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.