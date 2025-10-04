Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $340.1579.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $349.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.60 and a 200 day moving average of $311.65. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $360.92.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $735,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,632.64. This represents a 67.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total transaction of $8,543,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,453.49. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,922 shares of company stock worth $11,191,812 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

