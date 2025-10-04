Crews Bank & Trust Has $38,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18,717.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,361,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $279.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.50. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $284.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.5407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

