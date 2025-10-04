Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.5450.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. President Capital raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. CLSA initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Get Cameco alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CCJ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cameco Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Cameco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Cameco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 59,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cameco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in Cameco by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $84.33 on Friday. Cameco has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.