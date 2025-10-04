Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.38.
A number of research firms recently commented on APR.UN. TD Securities upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust focused on investing in high-quality Canadian automotive properties tenanted by automotive dealership groups and automotive brands ranging from mass-market to ultra-luxury. The company holds a portfolio of best-in-class properties located in strategic Canadian urban markets across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Quebec.
