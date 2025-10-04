iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF $ESGE Stock Holdings Lifted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 27,857.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

