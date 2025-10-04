Critical Analysis: Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) versus Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT)

Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF – Get Free Report) and Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Uranium Royalty and Virtu Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Royalty N/A N/A N/A Virtu Financial 11.98% 37.56% 3.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Uranium Royalty and Virtu Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Royalty 0 0 0 0 0.00 Virtu Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

45.8% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of Virtu Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Uranium Royalty and Virtu Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Royalty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Virtu Financial $3.38 billion 1.52 $276.42 million $4.40 7.63

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Uranium Royalty.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats Uranium Royalty on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia. It also holds royalty interests in the Church Rock, Dewey-Burdock, Lance, Roca Honda, Reno Creek, Roughrider, and Michelin Projects. The Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc., a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company’s solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities. Its analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products, and compliance tools for clients to invest, trade, and manage risk across markets. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

