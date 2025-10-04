Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) Insider Jamie Welch Acquires 5,000 Shares

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Welch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.13 per share, with a total value of $195,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,676,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,857,492.87. This represents a 0.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kinetik Stock Performance

KNTK opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 3.11. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $67.60.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 8.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 421.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Kinetik during the first quarter valued at about $102,124,000. RR Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinetik during the second quarter valued at about $22,471,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Kinetik during the second quarter valued at about $22,025,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kinetik by 109.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 776,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,196,000 after buying an additional 406,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinetik during the first quarter valued at about $18,608,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research raised Kinetik from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinetik from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinetik presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KNTK

About Kinetik

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.