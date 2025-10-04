EVERSPIN TECH (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal Sells 17,147 Shares of Stock

EVERSPIN TECH (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $174,042.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,833,783.55. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjeev Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 8th, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 1,768 shares of EVERSPIN TECH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $10,643.36.

On Thursday, August 7th, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 1,357 shares of EVERSPIN TECH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $8,277.70.

EVERSPIN TECH Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.71 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. EVERSPIN TECH has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $12.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of EVERSPIN TECH in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded EVERSPIN TECH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in EVERSPIN TECH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVERSPIN TECH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in EVERSPIN TECH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in EVERSPIN TECH by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in EVERSPIN TECH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERSPIN TECH

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

