Ascent Group LLC Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in CME Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $303.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.15.

CME Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $264.67 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $213.94 and a one year high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.98 and its 200 day moving average is $271.09. The firm has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

