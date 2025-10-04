Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 101,400 Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 101,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 379.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $20.03.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.64 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.89%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

