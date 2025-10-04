Polaris Capital Management LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. $INDB

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,439 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 15,994.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $795,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 215.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $52.15 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.36. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 18.93%.The business had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

