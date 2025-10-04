Polaris Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Northeast Bancorp $NBN

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Northeast Bancorp worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northeast Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northeast Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Northeast Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Northeast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $113.01. The firm has a market cap of $777.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.31 and its 200 day moving average is $93.68.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.46. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 23.77%.The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million.

Northeast Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Northeast Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

