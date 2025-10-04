Ascent Group LLC Acquires 360,192 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 366.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $22,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 30,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,114,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,784,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,372,000 after acquiring an additional 463,906 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1048 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

