Polaris Capital Management LLC Buys 6,100 Shares of DNOW Inc. $DNOW

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DNOW were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in DNOW by 376.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,914,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,738 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in DNOW in the first quarter valued at about $18,483,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in DNOW by 210.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 501,088 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in DNOW by 72.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,158,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 485,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in DNOW by 203.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 608,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 407,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get DNOW alerts:

DNOW Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. DNOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised DNOW to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DNOW in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DNOW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNOW

About DNOW

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.