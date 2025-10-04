Polaris Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 2.1% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $30,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $64.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.97. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $65.55.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.Williams Companies’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 100.50%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. CIBC raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $497,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

