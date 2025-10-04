Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Crocs makes up 2.2% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Crocs worth $33,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CROX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Crocs Price Performance

Crocs stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $144.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.06.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Crocs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 3,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,086.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,329.73. This trade represents a 26.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Healy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.56 per share, with a total value of $153,120.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,971.68. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

