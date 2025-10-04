Barrett & Company Inc. Buys 518 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. $WASH

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after buying an additional 86,062 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 39.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 83,311 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 386,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after buying an additional 82,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 32,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

WASH opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $553.53 million, a PE ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $40.59.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Washington Trust Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 6.10%.The business had revenue of $54.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is -148.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WASH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Washington Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WASH

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.