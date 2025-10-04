Barrett & Company Inc. Buys New Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 637.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $57,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,272.01. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $117.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.63. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.28. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

