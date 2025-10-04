Barrett & Company Inc. Has $60,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,031,129,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after buying an additional 2,470,706 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after buying an additional 14,410,724 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,840,000 after buying an additional 1,637,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,539,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,196,000 after buying an additional 113,330 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

