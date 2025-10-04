Barrett & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NewtekOne, Inc. $NEWT

Barrett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. owned 0.50% of NewtekOne worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter valued at $1,877,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 16.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 520,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 72,574 shares in the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NEWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NewtekOne Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $11.35 on Friday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $298.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.88 million. NewtekOne has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is 37.81%.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.