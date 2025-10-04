J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires 8,756 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 533.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 628.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME opened at $183.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.41 and its 200 day moving average is $177.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Melius cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

