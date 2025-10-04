Investors Purchase High Volume of Shoals Technologies Group Call Options (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 10,780 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 207% compared to the average volume of 3,506 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 449.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.87 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.