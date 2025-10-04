Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,956 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,956 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 14.7% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after buying an additional 10,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after buying an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $482.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.56.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.