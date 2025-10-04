Vigilare Wealth Management Makes New $222,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $482.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.56. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

