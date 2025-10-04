J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Lowers Stock Position in Nutanix $NTNX

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its holdings in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 98.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 42.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup raised Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

Nutanix Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 119.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,152. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,090,543.36. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Further Reading

