4,707 Shares in Hubbell Inc $HUBB Purchased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1,492.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 63.1% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 4.2% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.63.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $413.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $432.84 and a 200 day moving average of $396.77. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $299.42 and a twelve month high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

