Chelsea Counsel Co. Buys 10,930 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.5% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,975 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,293 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.56. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $482.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

