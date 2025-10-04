Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 73,816 call options on the company. This is an increase of 35% compared to the average daily volume of 54,852 call options.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $27.06 on Friday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $193.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 24.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T by 18.0% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 34,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 18.2% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 89.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

