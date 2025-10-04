Investors Buy Large Volume of Joby Aviation Call Options (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 64,166 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,171 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $112,677.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 666,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,182,460.48. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $92,244.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 98,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,720.32. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,330,881 shares of company stock worth $33,997,315. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 36,302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 760,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 762,351 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Nautilus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. Joby Aviation has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lowered Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

