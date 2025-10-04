Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Strong-Buy Rating

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

OWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $703.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.13 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2,911.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 19,568 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 21.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 604,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 177,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.