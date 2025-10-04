Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZUMZ. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Saturday, September 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Zumiez from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Zumiez stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. The company has a market cap of $343.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 1.04. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $24.37.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.53 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.06%.The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Zumiez has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.290 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 5,618 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $112,865.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,303 shares in the company, valued at $890,047.27. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,655 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $77,851.50. Following the sale, the director owned 7,154 shares in the company, valued at $152,380.20. This represents a 33.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 6,451.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,383 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,889 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 47,105 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,020 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

