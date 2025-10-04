BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,600 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the August 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock International Dividend ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Get BlackRock International Dividend ETF alerts:

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIDD opened at $28.56 on Friday. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.16 million and a P/E ratio of 20.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.