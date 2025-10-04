Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LFUS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.50.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $258.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $271.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.39 and its 200 day moving average is $222.83.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $613.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.04 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total value of $576,635.73. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,640.30. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total value of $2,667,236.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,030,194.18. This represents a 24.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,759 shares of company stock worth $6,697,362. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 264.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 228.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

