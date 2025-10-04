Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Upgraded at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

PRSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Peraso in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Peraso in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peraso to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

PRSO stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Peraso has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

