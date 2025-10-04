Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE Stock Position Raised by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 168.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,475 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 56,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 439.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 204,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XENE stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.14. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $46.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,088.32. The trade was a 44.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.