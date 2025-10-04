NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Raised to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NKE. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $84.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. The company has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in NIKE by 9.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $921,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 14.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in NIKE by 455.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 237,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after buying an additional 194,806 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

