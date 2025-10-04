Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $222,000 Investment in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in eBay by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,689,267 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $791,714,000 after purchasing an additional 510,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in eBay by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,441,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $571,736,000 after purchasing an additional 627,823 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $481,525,000 after acquiring an additional 300,216 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,157,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $417,021,000 after acquiring an additional 322,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2,536.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,535,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $239,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401,198 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $7,082,524.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 53,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,227.75. This trade represents a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $341,521.44. This trade represents a 33.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,728 shares of company stock valued at $10,047,092 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. President Capital raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp raised eBay to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

