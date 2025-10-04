ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Sells 5,065 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $77.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.10. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.