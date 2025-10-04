10,135 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Bought by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE OHI opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OHI. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

View Our Latest Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

