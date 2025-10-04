Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $13.94 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 138,950.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.29.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.91.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

