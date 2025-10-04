Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $7.63 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho set a $83.00 price target on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 price target on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

