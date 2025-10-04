51,700 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $632,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,604,000 after purchasing an additional 80,262 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,905,000 after purchasing an additional 282,233 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 464,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,932,000 after purchasing an additional 94,780 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 457,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,032,000 after purchasing an additional 170,453 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THG shares. JMP Securities set a $205.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $184.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $184.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

