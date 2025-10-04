Impact Investors Inc Sells 12,310 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF $AGZ

Impact Investors Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,310 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Impact Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHB Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $110.16 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.29 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.33.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

