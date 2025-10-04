Impact Investors Inc Has $2.45 Million Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Impact Investors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Hims & Hers Health comprises approximately 1.7% of Impact Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 229.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 9.1%

Shares of HIMS opened at $52.61 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $506,060.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,970. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $5,117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,966.40. The trade was a 54.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,622,727 shares of company stock valued at $83,566,691 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIMS. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.